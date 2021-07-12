Bridge Lake Library welcomes new librarian

Sadly, Roy Winton, a Bridge Lake resident for over three decades, passed away June 10 at the age of 94. A well-known and respected member of Interlakes Lions, and an avid carpet bowler with the Interlakes Club, Roy will be sorely missed. Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and many friends.

Details of a potential Celebration of Life, in late summer, will be announced.

No doubt many residents already know that librarian Brenda Tillyer retired from Bridge Lake Library at the end of May. This library has been at Interlakes Corner for many years now.

In Brenda’s place, we are blessed with the experience of librarian Peggy Freed, who has moved over from 100 Mile’s Library.

Hours are still 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; and, during opening hours, there is a computer available for the public to book 20-minute slots. Call 250 593 4545.

The community is delighted to extend a warm welcome to Peggy, who noted that she “is very happy to be here, and looking forward to meeting everybody.”

Interlakes’ residents congratulate their 2021 PSO graduates, Danielle Brassington, Jessica Loft, Carly Ruscheinsky and Robert Waldner, and wish them every future success. If you can make it through this year, you can make it anywhere! Shoot for the moon – even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars!

It was June 6 when Joan Rezansoff fell and broke her femur, and Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department first responders arrived to help, creating a first-rate impression. “They were just wonderful,” said a slowly-recovering Joan. “Very professional, really can’t thank them enough.”

Birthday bubbly goes to Sharon Crossley, Nicki Dayman and Joice Jenewein. Belated wedding anniversary congratulations are sent for Joan & David Rezansoff‘s 51st, July 3; and for Susan & Mel Grahns’ 33rd today.

