Bridge Lake Fair meeting times changed

The Bridge Lake Fair Association has changed its meetings to 2 p.m. on Sundays, in order that people who work can attend. The next meeting is April 14 at the Carroll residence. Call this writer for more information.

Corporate competitions for this year’s August 17/18 fair at Interlakes Community Centre comprise Robin Hood’s “home-made cake,” and Crisco butter tarts.

A special gift certificate will be awarded to the Best of Show in Section N, Fine Arts & Hobbies.

The Container Contest prizes comprise a $50 gift certificate from Horse Lake Garden Centre, and $25 cash from La Petite Diane Antique Restoration.

Show ‘n Shine

Note that, this year, Interlakes Economic Association’s Show ’n Shine is on Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Interlakes Service Centre.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Polly Black, Claire Myers and Audrey Smith.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Playgroup is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

– The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and ICC Society board meetings are at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25 at the ICC.

– Community Quilting is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at the ICC.

– Family bingo is at the Deka Firehall on Wednesday, March 27. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and play starts 7 p.m. The Super G is over $1,000.

– Darts & Games Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

– Foot massage at the ICC is on Mondays from 10 a.m. March is fully booked. The next one April 15. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your table ($15 or $25) at the ICC’s April 27 Trade Show.