Bridge Lake Fair is set to be bigger and better this year.

The 2022 Bridge Lake Fair grand aggregate winner Barb Matfin, with plaques dating back to 2000. (Diana Forester photo) The work that goes into the fair may not be a cake walk, but you could potentially walk away with a cake. (Diana Forster- File Photo) Shine up your cars, and rev your engines for the Bridge Lake Fair ‘show n’ shine’ is returning for the second year in a row. (Diana Forster— File Photo) There will be many educational displays at the fair where people can learn everything from quilting to illustrations. (Diana Forster— File Photo) Photo from the 2022 Bridge Lake Fair. (Diana Forester photo) Photos from the 2022 Bridge Lake Fair. (Diana Forester photo) Richard Minato plays the violin at the Bridge Lake Fair back in 2022. (Diana Forster photo)

Get your friends and family together for the 63rd annual Bridge Lake Fair being held on August 20.

Hosted at the Interlakes Community Hall grounds, the old-fashioned fair has been a staple in the community for over six decades, with food, fun and lots of laughs.

At this year’s event, attendees can expect over 25 vendors ranging from kids’ face paint, a bouncy castle, a silent and live auction, and a tea party courtesy of the 100 Mile House Girl Guides. There will also be educational displays where people can learn more about new skills that pique their interest.

“It’s the second year that we’re bringing back the ‘Show n’ Shine’…We’ve got a person with mini ponies, cake walks. There is everything from baking to gardening, knitting, and weaving,” said Pat Lytton, association treasurer.

She said planning for the fair starts in January, and after that, it’s all hands on deck to secure sponsors, vendors, and entertainment. She says she enjoys the process, but one of the challenges is finding enough people to help.

“I’m not the only one who is involved with juggling different organizations, so juggling everyone’s time is a factor,” said Lytton.

In the end, the community always rises to the occasion and supports the event regardless of the other activities at the community centre, judging by the fair’s longevity, she said.

“Being involved in the community you meet all kinds of different people and the volunteers, and then, of course, you meet a lot of groups that come back every year, so it’s a good feeling. And that’s all the ladies involved, its an intense few days and but I think we all feel like its all worthwhile,” said Lytton.

Admission is free for children under four, $2 for seniors and children from 5 to 11 and $4 for adults.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor or entering one of the many fair activities, you can find entry books at one of these locations: Bridge Lake General Store, the Country Pedlar, the High Ground Cafe, Lone Butte General Store, the Interlakes Market & CANCO and the Sheridan Lake Market.

To learn more about the event, check out the Bridge Lake Fair Facebook page or go to the South Cariboo 100 Mile House community event page.

“It’s not that far from town so if you can, just come out, see what activities are going on, and have a good time,” said Lytton.

