Bridge Lake Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

The Bridge Lake Fair has been cancelled for this year, according to Diana Forster, secretary and person in charge of booklet advertising.

“Obviously it’s been in the back of our minds, but it was the [South Cariboo] Garlic Festival cancelling that tipped us into actually discussing it and taking a vote.”

They knew they were going to cancel but that it was a question of whether they were going to wait for a month or two to the middle of June, she says.

The vote was 10 to two to cancel now, obviously, because of COVID-19 and because of the huge amount of preparation work they would have to do, says Forster.

“We thought that if we didn’t cancel it, people would still be leery of attending such events anyways and our visitors are being told to stay home anyways.”

Advertising sales for the booklet had already been done, which will be put over to next year, according to Forster.

Some booklet work was done which they will be paying for this year but it won’t be going to print, she adds.

Response to the cancellation has been positive, says Forster, with many people calling it sensible.

“Our two booked special entertainment were both very pleased with our decision and that surprised me. It makes me feel better,” she says. “Everbody is very understanding and I think everybody thinks it’s wise.”

It was going to be the first year with a chicken and rabbits which they will now have next year, according to Forster.

It’s not the first time they’ve had to cancel the fair, having cancelled it in 2017 due to wildfires.

Next year’s fair is currently planned for Aug. 21 and 22.

