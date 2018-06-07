Bridge Lake Fair booklets now available

Bridge Lake Fair entry booklets are now available in all local general stores, The Country Pedlar and Donex Pharmacy and department store; or call this writer or call Marion at 250-644-2418.

There are 20 categories to enter, comprising over 400 classes from Baking to Writing and everything in between. Cash prizes are awarded to three places where merited.

Condolences

Long-time residents will be sad to learn that Edith Rafuse passed away May 19 at the age of 95.

Since they “retired” to Deka Lake in 1980, she and her husband, Max, were tremendous community supporters, such that the local access was known as the “Rafuse/Nordquist Access” until long after they moved “back to civilization” in 2004.

Services were held June 2.

Deepest condolences are extended to Max and their family.

Celebrations

Birthday bubbly goes to Becky Citra, Vera Rottluff and Olga Tomlinson.

Congratulations to Dolores and John Frame on their 62nd wedding anniversary, June 9.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– The Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) meeting re Sulphurous Access upgrades is at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 8 at Sulphurous Park/Launch.

– The DLDRA meetings re Deka Access improvements are:

June 11 at 1:30 p.m., Access #1 on Burgess Road, re all accesses located off Burgess Rd.

June 13 at 1:30 p.m., Access #5 on Hurst Crescent, re all accesses on Hurst and Womack.

June 15 at 1:30 p.m., Access #6 on Beazley 1, re all remaining accesses on the north side of Deka.

– A Jam Session at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

– Preemie Community Quilting is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13 at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

– Ladies Night at MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 14; bring an appy and beverage.

– Coffee Chat at the ICC is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 15.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 15.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your July 3 foot massage at the ICC (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

