Bridge Lake Fair booklet out

Directors of Bridge Lake Fair studied this year’s entry booklet. Front left: Jaime Cameron and Lorraine Jerema, centre left: Andrea Glatz, Linda Farthing, Pat Lytton, Sharon Stewart, Marion Mickelsen and back: Celeste Faessler. Diana Forster photo.

At their June 5 meeting, directors of Bridge Lake Fair checked out this year’s entry booklet which is now “out there” for you to pick up.

This year, there is the addition of the inaugural driving horse competition, and chicken swap, both of which will be held at the Interlakes Rodeo Grounds on August 19.

Bridge Lake Stampede

Don’t miss the 69th Bridge Lake Stampede on June 30 at the Bridge Lake Rodeo Grounds. Gates open at 8 a.m., slack (extra events) is at 9 a.m. and the main events start at noon. Come and enjoy the hair-raising thrill of the rodeo, including several children’s events.

Bingo

Deka Ladies Auxiliary (LA) Family Bingo recommences on June 27, and every Wednesday, at Deka Firehall. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and play starts at 7 p.m.

The LA has installed a stair-lift at the hall so you don’t have to climb those stairs anymore!

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Crystal Thibeault, Bill Versluis and Wolf Zink. Many congratulations on their 25th wedding anniversary, June 26, to Greta and David Rickenbacher.

Calendar

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your July 3 foot massage at the Interlakes Community Center (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

