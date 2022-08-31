Bridge Lake Fair a Success

Bridge Lake Fair grand aggregate winner Barb Matfin, with plaques dating back to 2000. (Diana Forster photo)Bridge Lake Fair grand aggregate winner Barb Matfin, with plaques dating back to 2000. (Diana Forster photo)
Photos from the 2022 Bridge Lake Fair. (Diana Forster photo)
Richard Minato plays the violin at the Bridge Lake Fair. (Diana Forster photo)Richard Minato plays the violin at the Bridge Lake Fair. (Diana Forster photo)
It was a beautiful day for an old fashioned fair Sunday as the 62nd annual Bridge Lake Fair kicked off.

Dozens of people came from across the area to take part in games and view the fair submissions.

The grounds of the Interlakes Hall were busy with a mix of live demonstrations, food stands, vendors and live music on the bandstand while a bouncy castle and face painting kept the kids smiling.

The fair entries were inside the hall; an amazing display of handmade quilts, baking, garden vegetables, artwork and more.

The big events were the Driving Horse Show and the seventh annual Interlakes Show ‘n Shine put on by the 100 Mile Cruzers.

READ MORE: Column by Diana Forster: Results from the 2022 Bridge Lake Fair

Chrome gleamed in the afternoon sun as vintage cars and trucks of all shapes, colours and sizes lined up on the field.

Up at the rodeo grounds, another kind of horsepower entertained the crowd. Horse and pony competed in five different driving classes demonstrating agility, skill and versatility on the part of both horses and drivers.

