Bridge Lake Community School Society formally dissolved

The Bridge Lake Community School Society (BLCS) has now been formally dissolved after ceasing to operate following the closure of Bridge Lake Elementary School in 2016

Well-loved and valued since its inception in January 1998, BLCS provided meals for the children, various educational programs for local residents, and many social events.

Remaining BLCS funds, some $20,000, have been divided amongst local charities, with the largest portion of $8,000 going towards providing equipment for a playground at the Interlakes Community Centre.

Funds were also donated to Kidspace; Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission, to offset the cost of providing programs; and the South Cariboo Health Foundation.

BLCS Secretary/Treasurer Chris Lance noted: “The directors are very sad to see the demise of the Society, but it is hoped that the funds will continue to benefit community residents.”

Speaker

The Friends of Bridge Lake’s (FoBL) July 11 speaker is Mary Forbes of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society; learn the “bear” facts about recycling at 7 p.m. at the Interlakes Community Centre.

FoBL’s annual general meeting will be held after the speaker’s talk on July 25. It is hoped that many members and non-members will attend in order to keep the worthwhile organization operating.

Congratulations

Many congratulations to Nicole Weston on earning her BSc in Nursing! Way to go, and the very best of luck in your future.

Birthday bubbly goes to Mary Shennum and Don Charlton. Congratulations on their 30th wedding anniversary to Susan and Mel Grahn; and for Lorraine and Frank Jerema’s 31st.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 12. Bring an appy and beverage.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 14.