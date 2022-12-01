Breakfast with Santa on this Saturday

Come to breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Creekside Seniors Centre

Bring the kids to the Creekside Seniors Centre on Saturday, Dec. 3 for breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Hosted by 100 Mile and District Arts Council, 100 Mile Lions, 100 Mile Free Press and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to all children and their caregivers.

Organizer Bruce Madu said the entry fee is by donation and includes a family photo donated by Monika Paterson Photography.

There will be a raffle table with some fantastic items up for grabs.

Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Lions club doing the cooking.

Madu said he was originally asked by Donna Barnett if he could find a group willing to put the breakfast together.

Madu, a member of the 100 Mile and District Arts Council, brought it to the group for their consideration, adding that the council needs funding and this is a good way to make a few dollars.

Once that decision was made he and co-organizer Martina Dopf, publisher of the 100 Mile Free Press, went looking for a location.

In the past, it was held in the Valley room, which he said is no longer an option.

They wound up getting lucky.

“The Cruzers Car Club has also booked Creekside (same day) for their annual banquet. We got the use of the building for the morning and we don’t have to pay any rent, which is nice.”

The event is sponsored by Fresh Co, Remax 100 Mile, Monika Paterson Photography and Save-on-Foods, Pharmasave and a special thank you goes out to the radio station for giving free prompts.

“Just hoping for lots of families to show up,” said Madu.



