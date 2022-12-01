Santa will be in town on Saturday morning for breakfast with the children of 100 Mile House. (Black Press file photo)

Santa will be in town on Saturday morning for breakfast with the children of 100 Mile House. (Black Press file photo)

Breakfast with Santa on this Saturday

Come to breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Creekside Seniors Centre

Bring the kids to the Creekside Seniors Centre on Saturday, Dec. 3 for breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Hosted by 100 Mile and District Arts Council, 100 Mile Lions, 100 Mile Free Press and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to all children and their caregivers.

Organizer Bruce Madu said the entry fee is by donation and includes a family photo donated by Monika Paterson Photography.

There will be a raffle table with some fantastic items up for grabs.

Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Lions club doing the cooking.

Madu said he was originally asked by Donna Barnett if he could find a group willing to put the breakfast together.

Madu, a member of the 100 Mile and District Arts Council, brought it to the group for their consideration, adding that the council needs funding and this is a good way to make a few dollars.

Once that decision was made he and co-organizer Martina Dopf, publisher of the 100 Mile Free Press, went looking for a location.

In the past, it was held in the Valley room, which he said is no longer an option.

They wound up getting lucky.

“The Cruzers Car Club has also booked Creekside (same day) for their annual banquet. We got the use of the building for the morning and we don’t have to pay any rent, which is nice.”

The event is sponsored by Fresh Co, Remax 100 Mile, Monika Paterson Photography and Save-on-Foods, Pharmasave and a special thank you goes out to the radio station for giving free prompts.

“Just hoping for lots of families to show up,” said Madu.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
B.C. man designs ‘turtlepods’ – mobile personal shelter prototypes to assist the unhoused

Just Posted

Santa will be in town on Saturday morning for breakfast with the children of 100 Mile House. (Black Press file photo)
Breakfast with Santa on this Saturday

Neil VanderHorst stars as the Emperor in the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s new pantomime, the Emperor’s New Clothes. The play premiered at Martin Exeter Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
A storybook performance comes to 100 Mile House

Alamaz Durand organized and emceed the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church on Nov. 19. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hillside Community Church hosts benefit concert

Traffic was single lane along the Nemiah Valley Road through much of Xeni Gwet’in this past summer as water lines were being installed for parts of the community. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Power, water finally reaches all homes of Xeni Gwe’tin First Nation in Chilcotin