Maci and Elsa VanSchaik with Santa Claus. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

Breakfast with Santa fills 100 Mile House’s Valley Room with Christmas spirit

Roughly 100 kids rushed into the Valley Room (next to Martin Exeter Hall) in 100 Mile House on Dec. 7 to take pictures and have breakfast with the man who will be delivering presents to them on Christmas Day.

“I think the event went very well thanks to all the volunteers who helped,” said Martina Dopf, who organized the event with the help of the 100 Mile House Lions Club and staff of the 100 Mile Free Press, Save-On-Foods and Western Financial Group.

The Red Rock Grill and Save-On-Foods also provided donations of pancake mix and sausages for the event. Donna Barnett and Centennial Law sponsored raffle items.

Dopf said you could feel the Christmas spirit as soon as you walked in the room.

“The children seemed to have enjoyed it very much. The pictures with Santa were very popular and the live carolling by Nicole Weir, accompanied by Jasmine Kreschuk on the piano, made the whole event more festive.”

