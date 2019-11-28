Break-in at post office

Vic Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

During the evening of Nov. 13 someone broke into the lobby of the 70 Mile Post Office. Apparently this person was only looking for a place to keep warm overnight.

SMAC news

The next meeting will be held on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at the centre. Everyone is welcome.

Community Hall

The craft sale held Nov. 16 was a big success with many people looking for bargains.

VFD news

The 70 Mile Fire Department has a new fire chief. His name is Cam Robb and he has been involved with the fire department for some time.

The open house held Nov. 9 attracted over 30 residents, who inspected the newest truck added recently, and checked the renovations to the doors.

New correspondent

The 70 Mile House column will have a new correspondent with an old name. Ken Alexander has volunteered to write the column, so please give him any news that you wish to see in the paper. It has been difficult doing the column by long-distance and I welcome Ken who is closer to the area and is an experienced writer.

