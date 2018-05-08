Book sales/exchanges back at MSEC

Deka Ladies Auxiliary (LA) president Patty Nash (left) presented Sheridan Lake’s well-known artist Olaug Jaenicke with the door prize at the LA’s April 4 luncheon for the Log Cabin Quilters. Diana Forster photo.

Interlakes’ Knotty Ladies Appliqué Group meets once a month on Monday afternoons in someone’s home. However, their get-together dates move around a bit so, if you would like to attend, call Celia Visscher at 250-593-4070 for information and venue.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life to remember lifetime resident Walter Levick will be held at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. This will be followed by a dance at 6 p.m. for those who wish to attend.

Book Sales/Exchanges

As of May 16, until Sept. 26, The Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) will again hold Wednesday Book Sale/Exchanges from 1 to 3 p.m.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Nicki Bonter, Dave Ostlund and Jason Ruscheinsky.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Ladies Night at the MSCEC starts at 7 .p.m on Thursday, May 10.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 12.

– Mothers’ Day Pancake Breakfast at the ICC is from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 13. Full breakfasts $7; half breakfasts $4; beverages $1; all mothers and children under five eat for free.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 at the ICC.

– Coffee Chat at the ICC is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 18.

– A Celebration of Life is held for Bud Ritchie at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the ICC.

– A Celebration of Life is held for Lynda Weese at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 20 at the ICC.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your June 5 foot massage at the ICC (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.).