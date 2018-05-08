Deka Ladies Auxiliary (LA) president Patty Nash (left) presented Sheridan Lake’s well-known artist Olaug Jaenicke with the door prize at the LA’s April 4 luncheon for the Log Cabin Quilters. Diana Forster photo.

Book sales/exchanges back at MSEC

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Interlakes’ Knotty Ladies Appliqué Group meets once a month on Monday afternoons in someone’s home. However, their get-together dates move around a bit so, if you would like to attend, call Celia Visscher at 250-593-4070 for information and venue.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life to remember lifetime resident Walter Levick will be held at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. This will be followed by a dance at 6 p.m. for those who wish to attend.

Book Sales/Exchanges

As of May 16, until Sept. 26, The Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) will again hold Wednesday Book Sale/Exchanges from 1 to 3 p.m.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Nicki Bonter, Dave Ostlund and Jason Ruscheinsky.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Ladies Night at the MSCEC starts at 7 .p.m on Thursday, May 10.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 12.

– Mothers’ Day Pancake Breakfast at the ICC is from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 13. Full breakfasts $7; half breakfasts $4; beverages $1; all mothers and children under five eat for free.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 at the ICC.

– Coffee Chat at the ICC is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 18.

– A Celebration of Life is held for Bud Ritchie at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the ICC.

– A Celebration of Life is held for Lynda Weese at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 20 at the ICC.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your June 5 foot massage at the ICC (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.).

Previous story
WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Book sales/exchanges back at MSEC

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Do you agree with the CRD resolution to restrict fireworks?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Scapegoating Jake Gardiner

A weekly sports column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Woman looking to start local Overeaters Anonymous group

‘Having a community group is very important’

Increase in crime

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Most Read

  • Book sales/exchanges back at MSEC

    Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area