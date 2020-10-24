Blooming beautiful: Clinton takes third in B.C. contest

Rayla Annett wins in the tall sunflower category in Community in Bloom contest. (Photo submitted).Rayla Annett wins in the tall sunflower category in Community in Bloom contest. (Photo submitted).
Charlotte Hickey won the Community in Bloom prize for “Sunflower with Many Heads.” (Photo submitted).Charlotte Hickey won the Community in Bloom prize for “Sunflower with Many Heads.” (Photo submitted).
Brielle Annett was a winner in the tall sunflower category in the Community in Bloom contest. (Photo submitted)
Cora Hanemaayer wins in the tall sunflowers category in Clinton's Community in Bloom contest. (Photo submitted).
Emery Gleason was a winner in the tallest sunflower category in the Community In Bloom contest. (Photo submitted).
Ethan Belin was a winner in the tallest sunflower category in the Community In Bloom contest. (Photo submitted).
Jaxson Kucera was a winner in the tallest sunflower category in the Community In Bloom contest. (Photo submitted).

The Village of Clinton was recently recognized by British Columbia Communities in Bloom as one of the three winners in the 2020 “Bloom Where You’re Planted” community showcase program.

This past spring, Clinton CiB sponsored its first “Plant a Little Sunshine” contest, which encouraged kids in the community to grow sunflowers. Nearly 40 young gardeners took part, planting hundreds of sunflowers. Despite a less than ideal growing season, many of the seeds grew, some of them spectacularly, providing bursts of colour around Clinton.

All of the successful growers — the kids who remembered to water their flowers — received certificates. Those who grew the tallest sunflowers, or the one with the most heads, or who provided pictures showcasing their flowers and their smiles, were awarded prizes: starter kits for next year containing planters, seeds, fertilizer, and gift certificates for free ice cream.

Two people from the BC Landscape and Nursery Association helped judge the entries for the “Bloom Where You’re Planted” contest, and they were impressed by what they saw. “Plant a Little Sunshine” was awarded third prize, and was singled out for the project’s youth engagement. As a prize, the Village of Clinton will receive 20 terracotta self-watering planters, to be used around the community.

Winners in the “Tallest Sunflowers” category were Ethan Belin, Emery Gleason, and Jaxson Kucera. They each took home a $10 gift certificate from Hunnies Mercantile and a greenhouse starter kit donated by Brenda Slade of TreeWise Management Ltd.

Winners in the “Tall Sunflowers” category were Brielle Annett, Rayla Annett, and Cora Hanemaayer. Each one got a free ice cream cone gift certificate from Hunnies Mercantile and a greenhouse starter kit. Charlotte Hickey won for “Sunflower with Many Heads,” and received a free ice cream cone gift certificate.

Yvette May, of Clinton Communities in Bloom, notes that as a result of the initiative, “Clinton looks brighter. The birds benefit. We all win!”

Rayla Annett wins in the tall sunflower category in Community in Bloom contest. (Photo submitted).
