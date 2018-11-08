Bingo prize continued to rise in Lac la Hache

Did anyone else run into problems the weekend of Oct. 27 and 28? It was so windy here I was glad I was indoors and by morning you could see several branches and a big tree down across the driveway not even 50 feet from the house. I think I really dislike this time of year, it is dark and gloomy and today the weather is downright miserable.

Bingo

Bingo was a lot of fun on Wednesday as some of the players came in costume. I made everyone laugh with my reaction when I noticed the next person in line wearing a mask that was one of a kind – it was priceless! We supplied a little candy to all the players and prizes were awarded to the top three costumes. I appreciated the positive comments that were made about our weekly bingo and how interesting and lively we seem to make it for everyone. It made me very proud to be part of the strong team that works together. Attendance was very good since the jackpot continues to rise weekly. A couple of ladies were happy to win and split the loonie ball pot netting over $200 each. For a fun-filled night out, come on out and try your luck. It would be lovely to see you.

Pipeline

The work on the pipeline has been completed and the finished product looks very tidy. Triple J did not only do a great job but also some wonderful things in the community before they left. Firstly they levelled and graded the parking lot at the arena and secondly they heard that the school was looking for a new or gently used refrigerator and lo and behold they donated a new one! Thank you also for the donation of water bottles to the arena, the refund amount was admirable.

School

The intermediate students from the school travelled to Gavin Lake for a few days. The weather cooperated and while there the students had nature studies, lessons in archery and canoeing and an opportunity to do some map reading.

The Elementary school is also having a movie night on Nov. 8. Everyone is welcome to attend with the entrance fee being $2. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there will also be a concession.

Bazaar

The Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar was a total success! Tons of people flooded into the hall shopping looking for that special gift. There were many vendors and a great variety of wares to choose from. I thoroughly enjoyed the live music and the band playing while I was in attendance. For lunch, there were hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and all kind of goodies.

Coffee bar

The Q Brew Coffee bar opened for business on Nov. 2 and will be providing some takeout service from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., the closing time will be 7 p.m. Good luck with this new venture!

Remembrance Day

On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Percy and Gale Ogden will be at the Pioneer Cemetery on McKinley to pay respect to the many war veterans that are buried there. If anyone would like to join them to pause and remember, to recite a poem, or to lay a poppy, please come and meet them there!

Christmas

It is getting to be that time of year – Christmas hampers for families in need will once again be distributed by the Lac la Hache Fire Department prior to the holiday. If you wish to recommend a family or to make a cash donation please contact Joanne Bergen at 250-945-5022 no later than Friday, Dec. 7. No other names will be accepted after this date. Please drop off your non-perishable contributions to the following locations after Nov. 14, Race Track Gas, Post Office, Lac la Hache Elementary School, Community Hall, Pioneer Center, Hungry Bear, Red Crow and the Presbyterian Church. I am pleased to say that our bingo players filled the boxes a few times last year and we will be gearing up to do the same thing this year!

The craft fair in Lac la Hache. Brittany Wasstrom photo.