Big tournament happenign this weekend

By Barbara Hansen

I really hope that I am not starting a new tradition – sick again this year all through Christmas and the New Years!

That sure was a wicked head cold and chest cold and it took a full two weeks to start feeling human again. Needless to say being housebound I was not out and about the community much to report on any news.

The weather also turned nasty, lots of snow, freezing rain and bitterly cold causing many accidents on the highways.

I would caution all that venture out to slow down and drive according to the road conditions.

Unfortunately, the weather did not deter some lowlifes to stop their crime activities, I have heard of house break-ins and a recent break-in at our local gas station/food mart.

What on earth is going on in our small peaceful community?

Tournament

The local arena recently posted a plea for help in finding more volunteers.

There is a big tournament happening this weekend and any help would truly be appreciated.

Bingo

Bingo will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 17 after our nice long Christmas Break.

We still have some big jackpots left so come on out and join us for a great evening out!

Recipes

On a final note, I would ask that we all take a minute and send Gisele (the correspondent from Watch Lake/N Green Lake) a couple of your favourite recipes.

Gisele is working on a fundraiser cookbook for the VFD there. All she asks is that you list your name and the community you are from.

In order to make this book a success, she needs a minimum of 100 recipes so far she has only collected 50 in the past four months.

You can email her at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com and I personally thank you all in advance for lending a helping hand for this worthy cause.