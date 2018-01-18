Big tournament happenign this weekend

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

By Barbara Hansen

I really hope that I am not starting a new tradition – sick again this year all through Christmas and the New Years!

That sure was a wicked head cold and chest cold and it took a full two weeks to start feeling human again. Needless to say being housebound I was not out and about the community much to report on any news.

The weather also turned nasty, lots of snow, freezing rain and bitterly cold causing many accidents on the highways.

I would caution all that venture out to slow down and drive according to the road conditions.

Unfortunately, the weather did not deter some lowlifes to stop their crime activities, I have heard of house break-ins and a recent break-in at our local gas station/food mart.

What on earth is going on in our small peaceful community?

Tournament

The local arena recently posted a plea for help in finding more volunteers.

There is a big tournament happening this weekend and any help would truly be appreciated.

Bingo

Bingo will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 17 after our nice long Christmas Break.

We still have some big jackpots left so come on out and join us for a great evening out!

Recipes

On a final note, I would ask that we all take a minute and send Gisele (the correspondent from Watch Lake/N Green Lake) a couple of your favourite recipes.

Gisele is working on a fundraiser cookbook for the VFD there. All she asks is that you list your name and the community you are from.

In order to make this book a success, she needs a minimum of 100 recipes so far she has only collected 50 in the past four months.

You can email her at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com and I personally thank you all in advance for lending a helping hand for this worthy cause.

Previous story
Foodbank fed 504 people with a total of 13,806 pounds over holidays

Just Posted

Foodbank fed 504 people with a total of 13,806 pounds over holidays

‘It was a great success thanks to the community’

Outriders Club told to get equestrian community involved

‘We’re totally frustrated, it just seems like we’re not part of the picture at all’

Reductions proposed to mule deer hunt

Comment now if you have concerns as the deadline is Jan. 19

Nearly $500,000 available for internships with First Nations government

Funds announced through partnership with Northern Development and Government of Canada

Sawed-off shotgun and methamphetamine seized

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Animal protection group urges B.C. vet association to ban cat declawing

Nova Scotia was the first Canadian province to ban declawing

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

Barkerville working hard to recover from wildfire season

Ed Coleman: “We’re at the very beginning of diversifying our winter activities”

Design for Quesnel skatepark extension in final stages

Quesnel skateboarders continue to fundraise for project, to be constructed by October

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Most Read