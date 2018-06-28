Between 30 and 40 entries expected for next driving event

The next carriage event will be held at the Huber Farm on July 28 and 29. Activities will begin around 9 a.m.

A concessions stand will be open all day. Between 30 and 40 entries are expected this year.

VFD news

The next practice will be held July 9 at 6 p.m. at the Fire Hall on Willow Drive. New volunteers are welcome.

The fire department is replacing the old uniforms with newer updates ones.

SMAC news

The next general meeting will be held on July 11 at 10 a.m. at the centre. Volunteers are needed for the thrift store which is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola bookmobile will be in the area on June 29. It will be at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

