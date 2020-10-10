Be bear aware as hibernation approaches

Wildsafe BC Cariboo Coordinator Mareike Moore at the last South Cariboo Farmers market of 2020 where she gave out informational pamphlets about how to best avoid attracting wildlife into your backyard. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Wildsafe BC Cariboo Coordinator Mareike Moore at the last South Cariboo Farmers market of 2020 where she gave out informational pamphlets about how to best avoid attracting wildlife into your backyard. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House residents Raechel and Dennis Tupman won Wildsafe BC’s September bin cleaning contest something they were thrilled to do. (Photo submitted)

South Cariboo residents are reminded to avoid leaving food and other attractants out as bears prepare to fatten up before hibernation.

That was the message from Wildsafe BC Cariboo Coordinator Mareike Moore at the South Cariboo Farmers Market last Friday. With a fairly warm October this year, she said that bears could be roaming around longer than usual.

“We’re trying to remind people to keep their garbage inside and if you have fruit trees to pick your fruit, and just be a bit more aware of the things you have around your home,” Moore said.

Moore advises people who have fruit trees they don’t use to either cut them down or gift the fruit to an individual or group. Residents are also reminded not to put their garbage bins on the curb until the morning of collection and to freeze smelly items until they are ready to be picked up. Animals should also be brought in at night.

Meanwhile, a bin cleaning contest throughout the Cariboo Regional District last September has wrapped up with several winners, including Dennis and Raechel Tupman, of 100 Mile House. The goal of the project was to reduce the smell of the garbage bins and ultimately the number of wildlife encounters around populated areas.

Wildsafe BC’s website, at https://wildsafebc.com/ catalogues all bear and wildlife encounters reported to conservation officers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.