Be bear aware as hibernation approaches

Wildsafe BC Cariboo Coordinator Mareike Moore at the last South Cariboo Farmers market of 2020 where she gave out informational pamphlets about how to best avoid attracting wildlife into your backyard. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wildsafe BC Cariboo Coordinator Mareike Moore at the last South Cariboo Farmers market of 2020 where she gave out informational pamphlets about how to best avoid attracting wildlife into your backyard. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House residents Raechel and Dennis Tupman won Wildsafe BC’s September bin cleaning contest something they were thrilled to do. (Photo submitted)

South Cariboo residents are reminded to avoid leaving food and other attractants out as bears prepare to fatten up before hibernation.

That was the message from Wildsafe BC Cariboo Coordinator Mareike Moore at the South Cariboo Farmers Market last Friday. With a fairly warm October this year, she said that bears could be roaming around longer than usual.

“We’re trying to remind people to keep their garbage inside and if you have fruit trees to pick your fruit, and just be a bit more aware of the things you have around your home,” Moore said.

Moore advises people who have fruit trees they don’t use to either cut them down or gift the fruit to an individual or group. Residents are also reminded not to put their garbage bins on the curb until the morning of collection and to freeze smelly items until they are ready to be picked up. Animals should also be brought in at night.

Meanwhile, a bin cleaning contest throughout the Cariboo Regional District last September has wrapped up with several winners, including Dennis and Raechel Tupman, of 100 Mile House. The goal of the project was to reduce the smell of the garbage bins and ultimately the number of wildlife encounters around populated areas.

Wildsafe BC’s website, at https://wildsafebc.com/ catalogues all bear and wildlife encounters reported to conservation officers.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Act of creation ‘spiritual and liberating’

Just Posted

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

A location has been found for Sprout Kitchen regional food hub

The City of Quesnel will enter into a five-year lease to house the food hub and business incubator

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

CRD wants more time for input on province’s rural slaughter modernization policy changes

During the regular meeting Oct. 2, directors said the Oct. 19 deadline didn’t give them enough time

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Most Read