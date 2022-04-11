BCCRN to re-establish itself in area

There is $5,000 available a year to go towards putting on events

A provincially-funded organization is working to get re-established in the South Cariboo, with funding opportunities for local groups planning to host community events.

The BC Association of Community Response Networks (BCCRN) provides project funding and grants to local service providers and volunteers, with a focus on prevention of elder abuse, neglect and self-neglect.

Linda Martens, regional mentor for the BCCRN Fraser Canyon, Cariboo and Chilcotin communities, told the Free Press there are thousands of dollars in funding available to a local organization that wants to plan a relevant event. Martens said she has been meeting with a few local groups to drum up some interest, but so far there has been no solid plans developed.

“There is $5,000 available a year to go towards putting on events, or whatever sort of project the group decides,” Martens said, noting in the past the South Cariboo Age-Friendly Society has been the recipient of the funds to host a Seniors Fair.

“It’s a matter of finding that person to spearhead it.”

The BCCRN, funded by the Ministry of Health, provides project funding and grants to more than 80 community response networks throughout the province.

Martens said the network in Williams Lake was recently re-launched after a pandemic-related hiatus, and there is a brand new network in Lillooet that recently launched as well.

She said the parameters for approved events or projects are quite broad, but the plans have to be geared towards adults.

Martens said quite often organizations will work together on an event – or several smaller events throughout the year – and share the funding.

“In order to get this year’s funding, the event would have to take place in 2022,” she said. “But there’s not a lot of red tape involved. And especially now with COVID restrictions easing, people want to get out and they want to do things. This is a great way to do it.”

To find out more about the BCCRN opportunity in the South Cariboo, reach out to Martens directly at linda.martens@bccrns.ca



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

