BC Hot Rod Association to attend Hot July Nights

Dave Tomlinson’s 1946 Ford Tudor (Photo submitted) John Bird’s 1953 Mercury (Photo submitted Norm Mowles’ 1929 Ford Model A from Dundurn SK (Photo submitted) Walter Wagner’s 1936 Ford Tudor (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House is in for a treat when Dave Tomlinson and his ’46 Ford Tudor roll into town this weekend.

His ’56 Chevy Bel Air with its custom paint has to stay home, as it’s too expensive for long rides like this. “Plus,” he laughed, “it has a tendency to leak in the rain through the windows.”

Tomlinson, vice-president of the British Columbia Hot Rod Association (BCHRA), is leading a convoy of classic cars to the South Cariboo for the Hot July Nights, which kicks off Friday, July 15 and runs until Sunday, July 17. His Tudor will be among an expected 350 vehicles coming from various locations in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan for the popular event, which will take place on Birch Avenue.

“Lots of our members live in PG, 100 Mile, all over the Cariboo and right across B.C.,” said Tomlinson. “You guys get tremendous support from your community, which is so impressive.”

He added that his club enjoys attending events like Hot July Nights. “We like supporting the local communities around our province and we like to meet new people and see new cars.

“We like the hospitality of small towns. They always treat us well and that’s right across the slate wherever you go. They’re the best shows to go to.”

Tomlinson says he got his start in motor vehicles as a sports racer and later a corner worker at Westwood Track. “Then kids came along.”

Tomlinson was 58 when he bought his first hot rod, the ’56 Chevy Bel Air, from a builder in Port Alberni. He says his son, who was then 19, was more involved than he was at the time.

Tomlinson calls the ’46 Ford Tudor his “touring car.” He’s been down to California with it for many different shows, as well as all the way across the Prairies.

“That’s what we do. We go to the different events and drive them in tours,” he said, adding that many of his members have built their own cars. “Our common goal is to get out and drive old metal and build.”

A member of the BCHRA for 11 years, Tomlinson has been very active in the organization. He was an executive member for nine years, served six years as secretary, and has been in his current position — vice-president — for just under a year.

He is keen to promote the motorsport industry hobby, saying that “any small town, I guarantee if there’s a car show, they’re supporting charities in that community.”

Car shows are also a way to promote the hobby to youth so it will carry on into the future.

“The past few years have been hard, as some of the clubs have struggled with lack of income from events,” Tomlinson explained. “But the BCHRA, the largest club in western Canada, actually grew during the time of COVID, a rare thing during that time.”

He attributes this growth to their website, where members can easily renew their membership, register for events and buy merchandise from an online store.

Jim Williscroft, past-president of the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club, said their club is sitting at 106 members, an exceptional number for a small community like 100 Mile House. He credits the success of the club due to it being built on honest, open fun.

He added that the support from sponsors for the upcoming event has been incredible and the show should provide local businesses with a “much-needed shot in the arm.”

He’s excited about this weekend’s event. “We’ve been planning this for three years. It’s going to be huge.”

The event will feature five music groups during the weekend, with awards and more than $10,000-worth of prizes given out. Two memorial awards will be presented in honour of past members of the committee, whose vision resulted in Hot July Nights. The Bo Work Memorial Award will be given to the top motorbike, while the Jack Barnett Memorial Award will go to the best-modified car or truck.

A dinner and dance are also set for Saturday night, and tickets are still available. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and are available at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office, by phone (250-855-9956) or by email cars@hotjulynights.ca.

A Show ’n’ Shine will be held on Sunday, along with a swap meet/trade show. There is no charge to vendors; to book a spot, contact 250-395-3921.

“When we get together at an event, we’re all the same, hot rod buddies,” says Tomlinson. “You could be a multi-millionaire or you can struggle, but you’re still a hot rod person.”



