Barnett helps secure a mobility scooter

Mary Downey (left), Paulette McAloney (right) and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett pose for a photo in front of Barnett’s office with Downey’s new scooter. Max Winkelman photo.

They’d been trying to get funding help for a new scooter for Mary Downey for six months to a year when they finally had enough of being refused, says Paulette McAloney.

That’s when they went to Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett who persisted and made sure she got a scooter, says McAloney.

“I like it. Very good,” says Downey, who says it’s very important for her for getting around.

“It’s handy to go into the grocery stores. If you can get your groceries, put them in there and don’t have to haul them all over to hell’s acre. You see a few of them around now but that’s all because these two are pit bulls.”

“I can be more independent.”

Anything we can do help seniors and people with disabilities, we should, says Barnett.

“They deserve the quality of life.

“Watch out for these two in town,” Barnett jokes.