Sophie and Ava Rywaczuk pose with their newly acquired baking supplies on Friday, August 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Baking supplies passed on to new generation

Sophie Rywaczuk is one step closer to her dream of opening her own bakery one day.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, Sophie Rywaczuk is one step closer to her dream of opening her own bakery one day.

The 100 Mile Free Press wrote about Rywaczuk, 11, with the help of her sister Ava, earlier this summer as she’d taken to making and decorating birthday cakes for children unable to have their usual parties. In that interview, Rywaczuk had expressed an interest in opening her own bakery one day which touched the heart of one 100 Mile House resident.

While she wished to remain unknown, the donor did talk to the Free Press about why she donated around $500 worth of baking supplies to Rywaczuk. Around 20 years ago she owned and operated her own bakery and when she moved, took the supplies with her always intending to reopen one day. Now, however, she’s chosen instead to gift them to the next generation of bakers.

READ MORE: Local sisters bake birthday cakes for children during COVID-19 lockdown

“She wants to progress her career and mine is done, so I’d just like to have the supplies go to someone who’d put it to good use,” the donor said.

The supplies included baking pans, a cake wheel, decorations, piping tips and chocolate moulds and more, with the donor adding that it was good to see them go to a very enthusiastic pair of girls.

Rywaczuk, for her part, was very happy to receive the supplies. She said she loves baking and that making cakes has become one of her favourite things to do.

“It makes me feel happy and it makes me feel like I want to have my own bakery sooner then I wanted to before. I’m super happy and excited,” Rywaczuk said.

She already plans to use some of her new equipment this fall for two birthday cakes she has lined up, one based on the TV show Paw Patrol and the other on dinosaurs. Rywaczuk and her mother are considering starting her own Facebook where she might begin selling cakes but said that for now, she’s fine with giving them away.

100 Mile House

