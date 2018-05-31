Bake sale sold out fast, lake access upgrades

Kayla Svenkeson of Ladner was very happy to win the young child’s raffle basket at Deka Ladies Auxiliary’s recent bake sale. Diana Forster photo.

As usual, Deka Ladies Auxiliary May 20 Bake Sale sold out very fast.

This year, two adults’ baskets were raffled; winners were Yvette Moreau and Allan Kelly.

Children’s raffle baskets included one for those aged six to 12, won by 9-year-old Kruz Wilson; and one for wee ones up to five years, which went to 4-year-old “princess,” Kayla Svenkeson of Ladner.

Lake accesses upgrades

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) was awarded a substantial Provincial Government grant to upgrade all “Four Lakes” accesses to provide safety and accessibility for all. To meet the obligations of the grant, work must be completed within two years.

Upcoming meetings will provide information, and receive suggestions and feedback from residents.

Higgins Lake’s meeting is at 1:30 p.m. on June 6 at Access #3, to discuss general maintenance plans for Accesses 1, 2 and 3.

Sulphurous Lake’s meeting is at 1:30 p.m. on June 8 at Sulphurous Park/Launch and will discuss maintenance plans for Access 3 and continued work on the Park/Launch.

The Deka Lake meetings are as follows:

– June 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Access #1 on Burgess Road, to discuss access improvement and general maintenance for all accesses located off Burgess Rd.

– June 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Access #5 on Hurst Crescent, to discuss access improvement and upgrades for all accesses on Hurst and Womack.

– June 15 1:30 p.m. at Access #6 on Beazley 1, to discuss improvements and upgrades on all remaining accesses on the north side of Deka.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Crib is at the Deka Firehall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1.

– A Celebration of Life for Walter Levick is at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, followed by a social potluck dinner at 6 p.m.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your June 5 foot massage at the ICC (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.).

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 at the ICC.

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 6 for a short meeting, followed by a potluck luncheon.