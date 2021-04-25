B.C. takes measures to protect Douglas fir

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) has recently completed the South Green Lake Wildfire Fuel Mitigation treatment along Green Lake South Road near Point Road to the Buffalo Ranch.

The first objective of the fuel mitigation treatment is to reduce the amount of volatile fuel. The second is to create a shaded forest condition on the site to reduce the regrowth of new vegetation (fuel). The third to create a forest with a micro-climate that would slow and moderate the intensity of an approaching landscape fire.

The majority of the shade trees are Douglas fir, ideal for this purpose because the tree lives a long time. It also grows a tap root that protects it from high wind blowdown, has thick bark that protects it from low-intensity ground fire and grows large shade-producing crowns.

In the Elephant Hill wildfire, many Douglas fir trees were damaged but not killed. These injured trees become targets for naturally occurring Douglas fir bark beetles.

Given a large available food supply, the Douglas fir bark beetle populations first increased inside the wildfire boundary before migrating a few years after the wildfire into the adjacent unburned forests.

To protect the Douglas fir shade trees in the fuel mitigation area from attack by the bark beetles, FLMRORD is carrying out forest health activities. This includes installing MCH, a replication of the natural pheromone the bark beetles produce and emit, and funnel trapping the beetles.

MCH treatment

Beetles use MCH after they have been successful with a mass attack of a tree. To ensure there is enough food (soft inner bark tissue) for the eggs to grow into adults, this pheromone tells other beetles “there is no more space in the tree, fly away and find a new tree.”

“It is basically a ‘No Vacancy’ sign outside the tree hotel.”

The pheromone packets are placed in a 10-metre grid throughout the Wildfire Mitigation Treatment area, so there is one roughly every 10 metres about seven feet up the tree above ground level.

The packets, which look like bubble wrap, help prevent a congregation of Douglas fir beetles from mass attacking trees in the vicinity by creating a slow-release plume of “perfume” around the trees. This informs the Douglas fir beetles to move along.

Douglas fir beetles are not strong flyers. They tend to fly only short distances unless there is a strong wind that will carry them.

The goal of the MCH is to tire the beetles out, so they disperse and are less likely to attack a tree in large enough numbers to kill it. A small number of beetles won’t kill a tree.

Meanwhile, the pheromone plume will move upwind, so it will help prevent a mass attack of other shade trees in the Wildfire Fuel Mitigation area.

MCH is not harmful to people living in the area, according to the manufacturer, Synergy Semiochemicals, and the FLNRORD.

The only danger arises if the packet is tampered with or punctured and the liquid in the packet squirts into your eyes.

People are urged not to touch or remove the MCH bubble patches from trees. Please refer to the Synergy Semiochemical’s website for additional information.

Funnel traps

The second forest health treatment on this site is the placement and monitoring of funnel traps (in the area of little or no host trees) to attract and capture beetles, thus controlling the beetle population.

The traps look like a number of funnels joined together with a cup at the bottom that collects the beetles.

Each trap has a lure (attractant) attached. The lure consists of a blend of tree scent and beetle replicated pheromones, which sends out a stong signal to beetles in the area telling them the trap is actually a good tree to attack and more beetles are needed to create the conditions of a mass attack.

A crew will be checking these traps every week to collect the beetles that have fallen into the cup. People are also asked to leave these traps untouched if they see them.

These forest health treatments are part of an overall strategy to protect and conserve forest resources not only now, but for future generations, too.

100 Mile House