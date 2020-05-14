Association looks to improve green space at 108 community hall

Some of the stairs and retaining wall behind the 108 Community Hall. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Cariboo Regional District at their board meeting on May 8 voted to support an application by the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association to the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) for $23,000 for the restoration of the green space at the community hall.

The green space at the rear of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Hall has been off limits to users of the hall because of concern that there is too much risk of injury, according to the application.

“This green space was built over the septic system which is positioned halfway between the entry-level and lower-level accessed by stairs from the rear parking lot and from the lower level. On two sides of the grassy area, the supporting walls are leaning due to rotting railway ties and wooden fencing. The plan is to remove the lower wall and upper wall and replace with large cement blocks.”

The stairs would be replaced with cement blocks and new handrails, according to the application.

“The surface of the green space is currently covered with pavers and some scarce grass. These pavers have become uneven and are lifting causing tripping hazards. This surface will be repaired with new surfacing once the walls and stairs have been rebuilt.”

The completion date is set for Sept. 30, 2020.

The community association would contribute $9,000 (volunteer labour) and the 108 Mile Ranch Lions $1,000, which would bring the total project to $33,000.

