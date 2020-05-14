Some of the stairs and retaining wall behind the 108 Community Hall. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Association looks to improve green space at 108 community hall

‘The supporting walls are leaning due to rotting railway ties and wooden fencing’

The Cariboo Regional District at their board meeting on May 8 voted to support an application by the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association to the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) for $23,000 for the restoration of the green space at the community hall.

The green space at the rear of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Hall has been off limits to users of the hall because of concern that there is too much risk of injury, according to the application.

“This green space was built over the septic system which is positioned halfway between the entry-level and lower-level accessed by stairs from the rear parking lot and from the lower level. On two sides of the grassy area, the supporting walls are leaning due to rotting railway ties and wooden fencing. The plan is to remove the lower wall and upper wall and replace with large cement blocks.”

The stairs would be replaced with cement blocks and new handrails, according to the application.

“The surface of the green space is currently covered with pavers and some scarce grass. These pavers have become uneven and are lifting causing tripping hazards. This surface will be repaired with new surfacing once the walls and stairs have been rebuilt.”

The completion date is set for Sept. 30, 2020.

The community association would contribute $9,000 (volunteer labour) and the 108 Mile Ranch Lions $1,000, which would bring the total project to $33,000.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Events cancelled in Mahood Lake corridor

Just Posted

Association looks to improve green space at 108 community hall

‘The supporting walls are leaning due to rotting railway ties and wooden fencing’

What’s open, what’s not, for provincial parks in the Cariboo this long weekend

BC Parks plans to open up camping opportunities later in June and July

Strict restrictions on movements of tree planters implemented in 100 Mile House

“It’s very serious and very strict”

Canada’s top court dismisses Taseko’s appeal on New Prosperity mine rejection

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

#100MileStayStrong contest offers $800

“It feels good helping people, it feels good helping the community”

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

Most Read