Arena fundraiser a success despite winter weather

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

I was feeling truly blessed that this winter was not as severe as previous years. Guess I was fooled again, good old Mr. Winter decided to make his presence known. I hope this cold spell is just for a few days only and not for the next six weeks as the groundhog predicted.

Fundraiser

Despite the wicked weather this weekend, some folks were bound and determined to make the fundraiser for the arena the best one yet! Sincere thanks go out to Phil Doddridge for all his hard work in making this fundraiser a total success and to the many folks who participated. It was an action-packed weekend with hockey starting on Friday going through Saturday, a dinner and dance at the Community Hall on Saturday night and then the final three games scheduled for Sunday.

Doddridge says the numbers are still coming in on how much was raised but estimates it’s around $27,000, adding that they had two large donations, from Excel Restoration and a private Rail Lake resident.

“I would just like to say thank you to everybody that came out and played hockey. The atmosphere was fantastic. We had smiles all around people were really revelling in being able to play at the arena in Lac la Hache it kinda turned cold on us towards the end of the weekend but we still had lots of people come out and had a nice dinner and dance. Thanks to El Caballo for dinner. Lots of volunteers, Greg Aiken, George and Georgina Lee, New Age Entertainment Rob Fry, Russell and Doug for doing the ice and George for doing the ice as well. Just too many people to thank and I hope I don’t miss anybody. It was a big collaborative effort.”

Thanks also go to the generous donation received from Hytest Logging/Cory Dyck.

Donation

Jan. 24 was an exciting day for the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department! An additional donation of $2,500 was received from the Cariboo Wildfire Relief Fund. These funds are truly appreciated and have been allocated to modifying one of the trucks.

Coffeehouse

Reminder: The Coffeehouse music session scheduled for Feb. 8 and is always a super great time. Feb. 19 is the Annual General Meeting for the Community Club, all are welcome to attend, hope to see more folks out for this.

