ARCHIVES: Youth Employment Program connected teenagers with jobs in 1980

43 YEARS AGO (1980): Three young South Cariboo women took full advantage of the tourist season to grow their personal skills while working for the 108 Chapel Society and Little Horse Store. Thanks to the Youth Employment Program, Lisa Case and Cathy Karman got to work as waitresses at the Little Horse Store, remarking they did a little bit of everything and were enjoying it very much. At the 108 Garden Bookstore, meanwhile, Marcy Enger said her job had helped her overcome her shyness as she talked to the bookstore’s various visitors.

33 YEARS AGO (1990): As of September 1, 1990 100 Mile House smokers were being asked to think about when and where they were lighting up. This came after the Village of 100 Mile House adopted the new Clean Indoor Air Smoking Bylaw in May. Under the bylaw, all public spaces were now considered non-smoking unless a sign was posted saying otherwise. Enforcing the bylaw would be difficult, village administrator Ron Haggstrom admitted, but one the village was prepared to do. Those who violated the bylaw would be fined up to $2,000.

23YEARSAGO (2000): For the third year in a row local Safeway employees were participating in the Because We Care Campaign. In 1998 the proceeds went to a family in need while in 1999 $4,600 was raised for the 100 Mile and District General Hospital to buy a new non-invasive blood pressure module. Campaign captain Lynne Fossett said their goal in 2000 was to raise over $5,000. They planned to raise the money through donation buckets at the Safeway checkout, selling stuffed bears for $7.99 with half the proceeds being donated and running a raffle.

13 YEARS AGO (2010): Just over 20 people attended a meeting at the Lone Butte Community Hall run by the RCMP and the Rural Crime Watch following a serious act of vandalism in July. RCW member Jon McCormick talked about the history of his organization and shared tips on how people could protect their properties from being vandalized. RCMP Const. Chris Manseau said that officers patrol Lone Butte as much as possible, but rely on local residents to be their eyes and ears. In attendance were members of 100 Mile House’s Citizens on Patrol group and District of 100 Mile House Coun. Dave Mingo.

100 Mile House