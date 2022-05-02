ARCHIVES: Train derailed in 1992 by burst beaver dam

In 1992, a beaver dam burst, flooding the railway tracks near Lac La Hache and causing the engine and five cars to derail. No one was hurt in the incident. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)

40 YEARS AGO (1982): By the time Bill Cole arrived in 100 Mile House, he was on his ninth pair of sneakers as he was walking from Norfolk, Virginia to Anchorage, Alaska. Cole said he became dissatisfied with his job working for a parcel post firm in Chicago in the mid-1970s and felt he was making too much money. So he quit his job and set out on a journey across the continent on foot. Cole told the Free Press he had been overwhelmed by the kindness of people throughout his journey.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): A burst beaver dam led to the derailment of a train north of Lac La Hache. BC Rail senior roadmaster Blair Irwin said they had been along the section of track the night before and everything was in order. The flood from the dam had dislodged part of the track which caused the locomotive and five cars of pulp to derail. Diesel fuel leaking from the wreck was contained before reaching the stream and Irwin said no one was hurt, although the engineer was shaken by the mishap.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A 20-year-old 100 Mile man wasted two separate chances given by the RCMP. The man had initially gotten into an argument with his roommate and assaulted him. RCMP arrived and advised the man to leave until he calmed down but the man returned later that night to assault his roommate once again. RCMP arrested and held the man overnight before releasing him with a no-contact order. When he again returned to the home to threaten his roommate, the man was arrested and held in custody pending a court date.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Shaleena Jones approached the District of 100 Mile House with a dream, a plan and a cost estimate for a new dog park. Jones was a representative of the 100 Mile Dog Pals, a group of two dozen dog owners that let their pets run off-leash in the field near the Outriders arena. She proposed the area just beyond the tennis courts in Centennial Park as the ideal location, needing only the installation of fencing and trash cans. She estimated the project would cost $20,000.

100 Mile House