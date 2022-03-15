ARCHIVES: Time of the caboose comes to an end in 1994

28 YEARS AGO (1994): The time of the little green caboose and the train-men who manned them was coming to an end. BC Rail trains, along with most other North American rail lines, including Canadian Pacific and Canadian National, were replacing cabooses with automated end of train units. Lac La Hache’s Bruce Curll, of the United Transportation Union, questioned whether or not “a battery-operated air gauge” could provide the same service of BC Rail’s 345 trainmen, 84 of whom were regularly posted in the caboose.

21 YEARS AGO (2001): For the first time since 1974, an eight ender was scored in 100 Mile House. The feat took place during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 42nd annual Ladies’ Bonspiel. Janet Roux, the club’s public relations spokesperson, said the curlers on the ice were beside themselves as all eight rocks counted. The Yvonne Leclerc team, from Williams Lake, immediately won jackets, eight-ender pins and a plaque and were also entered into a draw for a car.

14 YEARS AGO (2008): A cougar cub captured the heart of Micheline Tucker. The cub was found in the middle of the road by Ty Johnston and Tom Brown, who took the animal to Tucker when they found no sign of its mother. After feeding the cub Creamo and chopped rabbit, it made a full recovery. While Tucker considered keeping the cougar, she ultimately chose instead to drive him to the Wilderness Association in Prince George for rehabilitation where she “cried like a baby” after leaving him.

7 YEARS AGO (2015): Dozens of young wrestlers converged on Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School for the long-running Wrestlemania Tournament. Sixty-seven wrestlers from 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Prince George competed on the mats in a variety of weight classes. The turnout, however, was down from its glory days 100 Mile wrestling coach Phil Johnston said, recalling when the event used to draw 150 participants. Johnston attributed the decline to fewer elementary schools offering wrestling and predicted the sport would become forgotten if this continued.

