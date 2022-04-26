ARCHIVES: Rugby skills come in handy during 1990 RCMP foot pursuit

32 YEARS AGO (1990): RCMP Const. Graham McCabe’s rugby skills came in handy during a foot chase in 100 Mile House. The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School rugby coach chased a man from the Cariboo Mall parking lot to Highway 97, along the marsh and then across the highway to Birch Avenue. The chase ensued after McCabe attempted to pull the man over for driving under suspension. The man initially attempted to flee in his car before abandoning his vehicle to go on foot. Two bystanders at the Cariboo Trail gas station helped McCabe catch him.

24 YEARS AGO (1998): All three of the Cariboo’s Advocate newspapers closed their doors after a month of speculation. Publisher Bob McKenzie, of Prince George, issued a brief message of thanks to the staff on the front page of the papers’ final issues and told the Free Press there would be more statements. It left 17 recently unionized staff members in Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House out of work. Williams Lake Advocate editor Prijo Raits said employees were informed of the companies dwindling situation but were unable to turn things around in time.

16 YEARS AGO (2006): Forest Grove residents lost their bid to reopen Forest Grove Elementary as a traditional school following considerable debate from SD27’s board of trustees. Patti Baker and Will Van Osch had initiated several resolutions that were rejected by the rest of the board. Van Osch said SD27 was a district of small schools and that if the board didn’t support small communities they would be lost. The board initiated a review of school configurations in the South Cariboo, including the feasibility of a traditional school.

8 YEARS AGO (2014): Mayor Mitch Campsall clarified the 100 Mile House Lodge was not in danger of being torn down as insinuated on Facebook. Campsall said suggestions the Lodge was one of four potential sites being considered for a new water treatment plan and well were overblown. No decision had been made on the proposal and any construction wouldn’t happen for at least three years, he said. The Lodge was only considered a potential site as the plant would require a third of an acre to build. Other options required purchasing commercial land from Bridge Creek Estates.

