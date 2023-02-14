ARCHIVES: Restoration of the Watson Barn given go ahead in 1987

48 YEARS AGO (1975): The 100 Mile Outriders petitioned village council at a recreation commission meeting for jurisdiction over their property. A motion was put forward by commission member Jim Testemale, which stated the commission would always ask the Outriders before using the Outrider grounds, providing such approval was not “unreasonably held.” The proposal was rejected by the Outriders when their president George Wilkie presented it to them. They instead wanted a 10-year lease on the property so that they could invest in improving the facility.

36 YEARS AGO (1987): Don Fawthorpe, of the Heritage Conservation Branch’s Restoration Section, visited 108 Mile Ranch to evaluate the historical Watson Barn. The 100 Mile House Historical Society had been locked in a dispute with the regional building inspector on whether restoration was possible. After examining the barn with historical society president Arnold Robinson, Fawthorpe concluded restoration was possible but would require the dissembling of the entire barn. He stressed the importance of properly labeling each piece before reassembling it.

24 YEARS AGO (1999): The 100 Mile and District Hospital and Mill Site Lodge were preparing their equipment for the Y2K millennium bug. Chief executive officer Bill Marshall said a committee had worked over multiple months to evaluate the equipment, hiring a biomedical expert from the North Thompson Health region to complete the review. Of the hospital’s 181 pieces of equipment only four, blood analyzer and heart monitors, were found to be susceptible. Marshall said the software for the devices in question would be updated free of charge by the company that supplied them.

12 YEARS AGO (2011): Bridge Lake’s Dan LaFrance warned his neighbours after a rogue cougar mortally wounded a prize working horse. LaFrance said he had to put the animal down after it was attacked by the cougar. The longtime rancher said this was the first time he had known a cougar to attack a horse. The attack happened during a snowstorm and the cougar also injured another horse, who must have rushed in to help his companion. LaFrance suspected the cougar was old, noting there was plenty of moose and deer in the woods it could have hunted.

