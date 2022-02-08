ARCHIVES: Redesign of 100 Mile House’s business core proposed in 1982

40 YEARS AGO (1982): The Downtown Revitalization Committee and local council were considering a redesign concept for 100 Mile House’s business section. Tim Wood, the village’s clerk administrator, said the concept would involve the planting of trees, installation of a new curb, adding benches and ornamental streetlights and narrowing of Birch Avenue through the downtown core to provide more parking. Wood said the plan would also allow for the refinishing of the exterior of the 100 Mile House Community Hall and would cost $200,000 to complete.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): Structured mediation sessions were held to settle a dispute between students at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School and 100 Mile Junior Secondary School. The mediation included probation officer Howard Kirkham, mediator Laura Matsuda, principals Doug Dean and Gary Fukushima and several students. The exact nature of the dispute was not revealed but there were several acts of ‘rowdyism’ between students. Kirkham said the students later realized they shared similar interests and much of their conflict originated from “inaccurate labelling and stereotyping.”

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The impending closure of 100 Mile Provincial Court was decried as a mistake by its employees. In addition to forcing many to either retire or transfer to Williams Lake, they believed it would lead to the community being underserved. Administrator Crown Counsel Bill Hilderman said moving the court would increase expenses as witnesses and accused had to be bused to the courtroom and may miss court dates as a result. The reason for the court’s closure was because it was only used 100 days of a possible 220. But Hilderman said this is because they had no resident judge and were so busy that cases were 40 days behind schedule.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The South Cariboo Idol singing contest became Cariboo Idol as it expanded its reach to the Williams Lake area. Idol producer Rob Fry said the change was made to attract more serious musicians to the competition. Following auditions in May, 10 artists would be selected to perform across the region with the top three winning cash prizes. Fry said the main goal of the contest was to promote the talent of musicians in the Cariboo, such as playing all the top 10 finalists’ songs on Cariboo Radio’s internet radio station.

