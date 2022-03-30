ARCHIVES: Ray Carlson wins 2004 Super Street Championship

24 YEARS AGO (1998): A taxi service in 100 Mile House returned to the streets in style. Arrive in Style Limousine owners Brock and Dina Krepps masterminded Arrive in Style Taxi, following the sudden closure of 100 Mile Taxi. The move involved converting its small limo, an executive-style white Cadilac, into a taxi and bringing on experienced cabbie Eugene ‘Sunny’ Arbour. Brock said if the town got behind them they were ready to turn the taxi service into a thriving business.

18 YEARS AGO (2004): At the Firebird International Raceway near Phoenix, Ariz. 100 Mile’s Ray Carlson was crowned the 2004 Super Street Champion. Carlson had competed in the National Hot Rod Association’s Drag Races before but said it was the furthest he’d ever got in the competition. He bested six other racers to win the title, despite starting the competition with a flat tire the day before the race. When he realized he’d won, Carlson said he almost forgot to hit the brakes as he screamed “Oh my God, I won!” in his car.

12 YEARS AGO (2010): The Interior timber industry was expected to peak by 2013 before seeing up to 16 mills close by 2018. Russel Taylor, president of the International Woodmakers Group Inc., said the news wasn’t “doomsday” but was still “a bitter pill to swallow.” This predicted decline was based on a study of the long-term impact of the mountain pine beetle infestation. Taylor predicted that 100 Mile House’s dryer climate would allow its three mills to log the dead pine for longer than some southern counterparts.

6YEARS AGO (2016): Over the course of three days Kevin Birch and his crew from B&B Tree Topping cut down two dozen danger trees in Centennial Park. The most venerable tree to be felled was a huge 700-year-old fir that was dying and leaning at a dangerous angle. The big fir was topped by professional tree climber Marcel Kramer and felled by Lincoln Bonter who used a pully and a winch to guide the tree safely down. Birch said the only hiccups were when some people ignored his warning signs and entered the area where trees were being cut down.

