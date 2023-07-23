ARCHIVES: Range and Forest Patrol kept order in 100 Mile

61 YEARS AGO (1962): The Lone Butte Brownies met on June 26 of 1962 for a Fly-up ceremony at the Lone Butte Community Hall. Golden Hand Brownies Glenda McMillan, Patsy Gorton, and Rita Hinsche flew up to Guides and were welcomed by patrol leaders Virginia Paulsen, Anita Coukell and Lena Skog. Also going up to guides with some assistance from the Brownies and patrol leader Polly McMillan was Sharlene Allen. She received her Golden Hand from Brown Owl Lorena Kieler in a short ceremony prior to the fly-up ceremony.

41 YEARS AGO (1982): Frenchie Baril of the Range and Forest Patrol was back on the job again looking for potential cattle rustlers, vandals and logging equipment thieves. The patrol was sponsored by both ranchers and lumbermen for several years. He could be found out on both Highway 97 and the back roads of the Cariboo at any hour. He knew what types of equipment and people should be seen while noting down any suspicious events or vehicles he came across in his travels. He came to 100 Mile House in 1947 at the age of 16 and worked for the Bridge Creek Estate for several years.

21 YEARS AGO (2002): Back in 2002, the 100 Mile House French Immersion students experienced true French immersion at the Simon Fraser University. Six students in Grades 7 and 8 joined 140 French language students from around the province. The students ate, spoke, danced and dreamed the language on the campus. “We had to speak French all the time or the monitors would take our French money away,” said Margaux Schilling. She said that after moving to junior high her French classes shrank to one a day and she enjoyed being around so many French speakers.

11YEARSAGO (2012): Planning for the Second Annual Kidney Walk was well underway in July of 2012. The walk was scheduled to take place Aug. 19 at Centennial Park said organizer Dale Phelps. The aim of the walk was to raise awareness about kidney disease and the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Phelps hoped people would come down to the park and show their support. The Williams Lake Pipe Band led the walk out of the park. Participants could walk or run around the 100 Mile Marsh Trail and then back to the park.

100 Mile House