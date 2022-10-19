Enjoying the trip to Wells Gray Park were (from left): Steve Irvan, teacher Tom Turner, Mike Adolf and Craig Charleton. ( 100 Mile Free Press - Oct. 12, 1994)

ARCHIVES: Peter Skene Ogden’s Sports and Recreation course took a trip to Myrtle Lake

59 YEARS AGO (1963): A deer on the road was blamed for an accident at 103 Mile hill. George Wong said it was around 11:30 p.m. when he slowed down on the highway to avoid hitting a deer. A car coming up from behind crashed into the back of Wong’s vehicle causing $1100 in damages. The driver of the second vehicle, Antoine Archie of Canim Lake suffered a severe head injury and his passenger, Norman Bob, also of Canim Lake suffered abrasions and bruises. Both men were taken to Williams Lake Hospital. RCMP said charges were pending.

42 YEARS AGO (1980): The driver of a 1972 Kenworth dump truck had a close call with a train at Tatton Crossing Monday morning. RCMP Constable Bryan Reid said Olson stopped before crossing the track but heard nothing. He was in the middle of the crossing when the BCR train came around the bend. Olson accelerated and the train engineer applied emergency braking and between the two actions avoided a serious accident. Ministry of Highways was building a new intersection at the crossing.

28 YEARS AGO (1994): Peter Skene Ogden’s Sports and Recreation course took a trip to Myrtle Lake. As well as hiking, canoeing, portaging and camping the students and teachers Tom Turner and Bill Graham were also able to enjoy the fabulous fall colours at Wells Gray Park. The group had to portage 2.5 km into the park with all their gear. Nights were spent camping outside with the group learning the necessity of keeping a clean camp to avoid any run-ins with local wildlife. “It was a fabulous trip,” said Turner.

14 YEARS AGO (2008): Greyhound staff in 100 Mile let James Norquay ride the bus to his trial in town. The terms of his bail barred him from entering any Greyhound depot after he held a bus hostage there in May of that year. Norquay faced charges of uttering threats and possession of an offensive weapon. He tried to chain his motorized wheelchair to the front of the bus and had a small gas can and lighter. He also threatened to stab himself. After two hours the standoff with RCMP ended peacefully. Norquay had been upset Greyhound would not let him travel with his electric scooter.

Enjoying the trip to Wells Gray Park were (from left): Steve Irvan, teacher Tom Turner, Mike Adolf and Craig Charleton. ( 100 Mile Free Press - Oct. 12, 1994)
