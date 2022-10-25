ARCHIVES: Peter Skene Ogden’s Sports and Recreation course took a trip to Myrtle Lake

Time is short for logging trucks to get across the track when the signal arm is on its way down. (Oct. 21, 1992 - 100 Mile Free Press)

40 YEARS AGO (1982): Quesnel mayor Mike Pearce challenged Williams Lake and 100 Mile House to develop a flora landscaping program as the one in Quesnel was proven to be extremely popular with residents and tourists. It was recommended to the city council by the council-created tourist advisory committee to plant flowers at the city’s entrance in the form of the Quesnel crest. In 1982 the tourism advisory committee received a $10,000 budget to promote tourism. Pearce was speaking at the Cariboo Tourism Association’s annual general meeting.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): Municipal council wanted insurance for the crossing signals on the BC Rail tracks. The safety arms being smashed by logging trucks was a large part of the problem. BC Rails supervisor for signal maintenance Barry Spratt said the municipality is responsible for the signals. Each wrecked signal arm cost about $1,700. The device also has to go through a number of several routine checks throughout the year. Between $200-$300 a month covers routine maintenance. Spratt said the municipality should budget between $2,000-$3,000 per year for the crossing. “I think we’ve been billed more than that,” said Coun. Ron Kelly.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A vehicle stolen in 100 Mile House assisted in a crime and received a new set of secondhand licence plates. The car was stolen from outside a Horse Lake Road building. Around three hours later police received a report of a break-in at the Sheridan Lake store. Investigation showed the car used in the crime was the same one stolen earlier that evening. An officer approached the car on foot, almost being run over when the car fled the scene. The next day residents of Watch Lake reported a car pulling into a neighbour’s yard where three men got out and exchanged the license plates for those from a vehicle parked at the residence.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Cariboo Regional district held a meeting at the Lone Butte Community hall to inform residents of the urgent situation at the fire hall. LBVFD Chief Scott said he was looking for a good response from the community his fire department serves. CRD Area L Director Bruce Rattray said the fire department might be closed due to a lack of sufficient volunteer members if any members are lost. He added that the loss of the fire department would result in a financial impact by increasing most area homeowner’s property insurance. Other departments would not respond as they are limited to their boundaries, he said.

