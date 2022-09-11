ARCHIVES: Overcrowding in 100 Mile Elementary in 1960 converts auditorium into classroom

62 YEARS AGO (1960): Overcrowding at 100 Mile Elementary School resulted in the school auditorium being pressed into use as a classroom with Principal Keith Souster winding up putting the Grade 3 class in that room. Souster had anticipated a record enrollment of approximately 235 students. On the first day of school, they had 238 students enrolled and expected half a dozen more to come back within the following week. Souster had said the enrollment numbers pointed out the vital need for an additional classroom to be added to the existing school.

42 YEARS AGO (1980): The Lac La Hache Sports Association was working on a new facility overlooking the south end of Lac La Hache. Plans for the five areas of land included a softball diamond, soccer field and a tennis court. There had been thoughts on making the grounds suitable for gymkhanas. Club president Bud Williams said bad weather prevented the project from being finished. Williams said other clubs were interested in joining the Sports Association and helping with the new facility. About $20,000 cash was required.

32 YEARS AGO (1990): The Cariboo Tourism Association sent a delegation to Montana to meet with the Northwest Outdoor Writers Association when they met in the fall. CTA President Pat Corbett said the writers association was made up of journalists who specialized in outdoor writing and the CTA wanted to offer to host their 1991 annual general meeting in the Cariboo. Corbett felt holding the general meeting in the Cariboo would have resulted in a lot of free exposure to the area through articles written by members of the outdoor association.

22 YEARS AGO (2000): The tender for the Lone Butte Fire Department’s new air compressor system for self-contained breathing apparatus was awarded at the Aug. 18 regular meeting of the Cariboo Regional District Board. The contract, worth $22,348.03, went to Irwin Air Ltd., the lowest of two tenders received by the CRD. The quotes did not include taxes, freight or installation costs. Sufficient funds were allocated for the Lone Butte Fire Department to facilitate the purchase, which had been included in the district’s five-year capital plan, said Janis Bell, CRD Supervisor of Services.

