ARCHIVES: ‘Mr. and Mrs. 100 Mile’ celebrate 50 years of marriage in 2004

24 YEARS AGO (1998): 100 Mile House doctors joined hundreds across the province in shutting down their offices for three days in March. These “reduced activity days” were suggested by the B.C. Medical Association, which alleged there was a $70-million deficit in the provincial medical services fund. BCMA President Dr. Granger Avery said the provincial government needed to inject $300-million over the next two years to meet the medical needs of British Columbians to avoid having up to two reduced activity days each month until 2000.

18YEARS AGO (2004): Ross and Marcia Marks celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Ross first came to 100 Mile House for some ranching experience in 1948 when the population was only 21-strong. He helped build much of the early town, eventually attracting its first teacher, Marcia, who became his wife in 1952. The couple became a cornerstone of the community, with Ross elected as 100 Mile’s first mayor in 1965. Marcia helped run the 100 Mile Lodge and the 100 Mile Motel. Both said they had no regrets spending their life together in the South Cariboo.

12 YEARS AGO (2010): Two newly developed soccer fields at the north end of 100 Mile House were ready to be used for the first time in May. 100 Mile & District Soccer Association chairperson Jennifer Appleby said players were eager to test out the new fields. “We’re pretty excited. It’s a new era for the club so to speak,” Appleby said. Up until the 2010 season, the association had been forced to spread out games across several local school fields, which she said created several problems.

6 YEARS AGO (2016): 100 Mile District General Hospital staff won the right to keep the hospital’s in-house laundry services. The Interior Health Authority announced at a board meeting they decided to stop plans to privatize the service for hospitals in 100 Mile House, Golden, Ashcroft, Princeton, Lillooet and Williams Lake. A petition against the move gained 13,000 signatures and motions of objection passed by the District of 100 Mile House. At least four people would have lost their jobs in 100 Mile House if the move went ahead, 100 Mile House Health Employees Union chair Barb Matfin said.

