ARCHIVES: Mothers Day 1985 saw anti-nuclear proliferation protests

1985 (36 YEARS AGO): On Mothers Day 1985, the streets of 100 Mile House saw a small but visible crowd of protestors calling for peace and nuclear disarmament. Roughly 35 friends of the 100 Mile Coalition for Nuclear Disarmament, along with their children, marched down Highway 97 to Centennial Park. Four speakers, including Canim Lake school principal Archie Gaber, Anglican minister David Maynard, Denise Birklein-Lagasse and Rev. Don Duff of the local United Church, called for peace and unity.

1994 (27 YEARS AGO): A huge crowd of mourners attended the funeral of a Canim Lake Elder who helped write the Shuswap Dictionary. May Josephine Dixon, 73, died suddenly of a heart attack on May 6, 1994. A mother of 17 children, 12 her own, Dixon’s talents extended beyond her work with linguist Aert Kuipers. She trapped wild animals and prepared their furs for market, tanned hides, embroidered mocassins and made cradles from Saskatoon branches and deer hides. She was also remembered for being an advocate for First Nations’ education and a person who cared deeply for others.

2003 (18 YEARS AGO): A Calgary mother visited 100 Mile House in the midst of a two-year-long search for her teenage daughter Denise Bruesewitz. Carol Furguson said the last she heard about her daughter was that she had been staying with some unknown friends and was spotted months later in Calgary, apparently pregnant. Furguson later tracked her daughter down through her student ID and learned she was a grandmother to a four-month-old baby boy. Furguson heard Bruesewitz had left for 100 Mile House and came to the community to search for her.

2012 (9 YEARS AGO): For the first time in well over a decade the British Columbia Rodeo Association officially sanctioned the South Cariboo Rodeo in 100 Mile House. Held at the 100 Mile House and District Outriders grounds, rodeo president Randy Brodoway said the BCRA stamp of approval would bring in more competition. Participants would be able to rack up more points this way, Brodoway said, and increases the prize money. C+ Rodeos of 150 Mile House and Diamond D Rodeo Bulls of 100 Mile House were happy to supply stock for the rodeo.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House