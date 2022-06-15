ARCHIVES: Mill Site Cottage officially opens in 1982

40 YEARS AGO (1982): The official opening of Mill Site Cottage, 100 Mile House’s new care facility, took place on June 2. Mill Site Cottage was created by efforts of the Century Care Society in the building formerly known as the nurses’ residence adjacent to the 100 Mile District General Hospital. About 150 people gathered on Mill Site Cottage’s front lawn, including a Family Studies class from the 100 Mile Junior Secondary School. The ribbon was cut and the new facility opened just before the rain fell.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): About 100 riders participated in the first motorcross race of the CMA Summer Series, which included a contingent of about a dozen local riders. The event, which took place at the track at the 100 Mile Motocross Club, consisted of triple and double jumps to add more thrill for riders. There were half a dozen separate spills at the track during the day and three riders were taken to hospital by ambulance. The 100 Mile club would later lose the first race of the B.C. championship series.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The 46th annual South Cariboo Square Dance Jamboree took place June 14-16. The 100 Mile Twirlers, Green Lake Rip-N-Snorters, 150 Mile Broken Wheelers and Lac La Hache Caribooters joined forced to host a weekend of workshops, dancing and socializing for square dancers around B.C. Between 150 and 200 dancers from as far away as Alaska were expected to attend, travelling in RVs, and staying with friends or relatives or in motels. The weekend started with Pre Rounds in the Lac La Hache community hall with an evening of dance.

13 YEARS AGO (2009): On May 27, a powwow was held at Eliza Archie Memorial School. The bi-annual event brought together all third and fourth graders from nine south-end schools for a day packed with food, activities, and fun. Students were divided into six groups – salmon, swans, eagles, grizzlies, deer, or owls. The event started with a speech from Chief Michael Archie and was then followed by activities such as cultural crafts, native foods and medicines, double ball, stories of the past, contemporary stories, and bus tours. The day ended with a closing ceremony.

