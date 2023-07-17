ARCHIVES: Low turnout out for Big Buck Classic in 100 Mile House

32 YEARS AGO (1991): Despite high hopes the Big Buck Classic proved to be a losing proposition in 100 Mile House. While the exhibitors and booths were great said Ted Pearson, one of the organizers of the event, it finically proved to be a big loss. Only 600 people paid the $6 admission price to the hunting and fishing exhibit over its three-day run. Jen Dion, of Exter Sporting Goods, was one of the 14 vendors who participated in the show and said everything was handled professionally but it would have been better if 2,500 people had shown up. Vendors were hesitant about taking part again.

24 YEARS AGO (1999): 100 Mile House was considered for the site of a new Chinese traditional medicine school, clinic and manufacturing plant. Kamloops’ Dr. Andy SooHoo came to 100 Mile House July 7 to discuss entering into a partnership with Ron Fremline who owned the 12,000-square-foot old Chrysler building. SooHoo said they would invest $5-million into the facility which would create 50 jobs, six of which would be for traditional Chinese doctors, four for nurses and the rest for workers on the assembly line. He added they didn’t even have a name for the proposed facility yet.

16 YEARS AGO (2007): The homelessness problem in 100 Mile House was set to worsen as the Ministry of Employment and Income Assitance prepared to pull the plug on pilot program to assist the homeless. Susan Collins, who had a part-time position thanks to the program, said it provided people not receiving help a fast track to get the assistance they needed. Collins said during the program she was able to help people stabilize their lives, including one couple with children who were living in a tent in the bush. After getting them on income assistance and into temporary housing she said the husband was able to get a full-time job.

8 YEARS AGO (2015): After a poorly attended meeting the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 executive were preparing to shut the Legion down. Legion president Bob Wangensteen said that out of 375 members only 58 showed up to the meeting. He was frustrated at the lack of support noting that the Legion could not pay its bills. Unless Legion BC/Yukon Command stepped in to save them, Wangensteen planned to chain the doors shut on July 31.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House