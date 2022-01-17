ARCHIVES: In 1998 a duck was given a new lease on life thanks to Darryl Terrace

32 YEARS AGO (1990): 100 Mile District General Hospital staff debated the merits of eliminating smoking in the facility. Both the hospital and Mill Site Lodge had been designated a no-smoking area for staff in September 1989 but by Jan. 1, 1990, a designated lounge for smokers still remained open. Chief of staff Dr. Hans Terlingen said patients should either agree not to smoke or find another hospital. While this was a strong stance, Terlingen maintained hospitals were a place “to get better, not sicker.”

24 YEARS AGO (1998): A duck was given a new lease on life thanks to 100 Mile House SPCA president Darryl Terrace. The wild mallard drake was delivered to the SPCA at the beginning of the year, cold, weak and injured. Terrace and his wife Jean personally nursed it back to health at their Forest Grove farm, slowly building up his appetite with duck pellets, grass hay and lettuce. Bill, as he was named, healed from his injuries and was shipped to Langley to be released into the wild.

16 YEARS AGO (2006): Despite a warm spell, the Jack Gawthorn Memorial Dog Sled Race went ahead, attracting 25 mushers. Event coordinator Laurie Niedermayer said the weather was unseasonably warm with highs of 2C and lows of -5C. Even though only half the usual number of mushers showed for the race, Niedermayer said she was still thrilled by the turnout. She credited its success to Pat Corbett, of the Hills Health Ranch, who worked hard to groom the icy trails for the race.

8 YEARS AGO (2014): The H1N1 virus was on the rise in the Interior Health region and across B.C. Medical health officer Rob Parker said the dozens of confirmed cases were likely only a fraction of the actual number of people who had contracted the virus in the South Cariboo. As the virus seemed to be affecting working-age adults between the ages of 21 to 65, Parker encouraged everyone to get that year’s flu shot. However, Donex Pharmacy & Department Store had run out of flu shots and pharmacist Dustin Leduc wasn’t sure when he would be able to restock.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House