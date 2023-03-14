ARCHIVES: In 1997 conservation officers warn residents to keep dogs on a leash

40 YEARS AGO (1983): Kamloops Mayor Mike Latta gifted South Cariboo artist Len Monical’s bronze sculpture, Pay Dirt, to Prince Philip on a royal visit to British Columbia. The sculpture was the original, while a limited run of 15 copies was set to be made by Monical. The piece was commissioned by the B.C. Cutting Horse Association to commemorate the prince’s 1963 visit to Canada where he became interested in horse cutting. Prince Philip later brought several horse cutters to England for a three-month tour.

30 YEARS AGO (1993): Local conservation officer Colin Nivison warned the community to keep their dogs under control after several incidents in which wildlife was chased by dogs. Nivison said officers had to put down a doe after it suffered serious injuries including ruptured lungs and a chewed-up leg. Nivison warned that owners who don’t control their dogs could be charged under the Wildlife Act and said dogs seen chasing wild animals could be shot.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A growing chorus of voices wanted to save the Stan Halcro Arena from the wrecking ball. The 100 Mile House Rotary Club asked the Cariboo Regional District to hold off on the demolition until the club completed an engineering assessment of possible alternative uses. A 1996 engineering report found the dressing area, concession and third floor were rife with fire and building code issues. One of the proposed solutions was turning the arena from a hockey rink to an agriculture center for the South Cariboo.

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mount Timothy celebrated 25 years of operation in style with a Rad Retro Day. Lift ticket prices were reduced to their original $25 and 218 skiers and boarders took advantage of the low prices, many dressing in nostalgic ‘80s clothing. Several attendees took part in the inaugural T-Shirt Smash, competing to see who could put on a frozen T-Shirt first. The winner, Doug Hendriks, claimed a free season ticket as a prize. Mount Timothy administration manager Alisha Piccolo said that it was rewarding to see so many people enjoying themselves.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House