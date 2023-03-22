In 1991 120 members of the public attended a meeting in Canim Lake to discuss a six million-gallon sewage spill into Bridge Creek that contaminated the local water supply. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)

ARCHIVES: In 1991 residents demanded answer over six-million litre sewage spill

From the Free Press Archives

32 YEARS AGO (1991): 100 Mile House community members demanded answers following a massive sewage spill into Bridge Creek on March 1. Around 120 members of the public attended a meeting at the Canim Lake Reserve, expressing anger at the notification process and a two-day delay in getting potable water to some affected residents. Mayor Ray Carlson said officials believed six million gallons of sewage flowed into the creek after a dyke burst. Residents questioned why private homes had to maintain a 100-foot setback from the creek when installing a septic tank, but the sewage lagoons were located only 33 feet away.

24 YEARS AGO (1999): A five-year-old girl and her father had a brush with death after their canoe overturned in Canim Lake while visiting relatives. The pair were in the water for 45 minutes before the father was able to swim to shore with his daughter, breaking through 100 yards of half-inch-thick drift ice. The girl was rushed to the White Feather Medical Centre where two nurses performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. After being stabilized in the 100 Mile District General Hospital, she was transported to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Per the family’s request, their names were not released to the public.

16 YEARS AGO (2007): The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre hosted a day-long community forum on homelessness. A group of 40 people attended to discuss the lack of affordable housing and rental units in 100 Mile House. Local property manager Bill Pratt said the rental shortage began following the real estate boom of 2006 and that the town was in need of low-cost housing. Judith Staples, co-ordinator for the CFEC Homelessness Project, said she felt the meeting was very positive and showed a willingness within the community to address the issue.

8 YEARS AGO (2015): Austin Turner, 100 Mile House Wangler forward, did something no other player had done in the 46-year history of the KIJHL: he went 50 games without a single penalty in his rookie season. This was despite Turner playing both ends of the ice and battling hard in the corners like any other player. Fellow forward Micheal Lynch credited Turner’s feat to being a smart player. The previous record for the least penalty minutes during a season was two minutes, held by Brian Hoodikoff of the Grand Forks Border Bruins (42 games) and Carson Cartwright of Creston Valley Thundercats (51 games).

