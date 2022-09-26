ARCHIVES: In 1990 Dunamos defeated by Log People, hang on to first place

62 YEARS AGO (1960): A 19-year-old Horsefly girl was charged with murdering her 74-year-old Woodjam Ranch employer. Veronica Kroener, a cook at the ranch, was held in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Cariboo resident Louis Hudgens. The investigating RCMP in Williams Lake said the elderly rancher had been found lying in a shallow creek near the ranch with a bullet in his chest. Kroener was formally charged and held in Oakalla prison before her court date. Sgt. Dan Thompson said the details of the shooting were incomplete and the calibre of the murder weapon was unknown.

48 YEARS AGO (1974): Lac La Hache took the first step towards acquiring licensing for a neighbourhood pub on Highway 97 at McKinley Drive after the Cariboo Regional District granted approval. Owner Dorothy Mottl and her partner, Charlie Kraus, then waited on final approval from the Liquor Control Board in Victoria. After getting the go-ahead, Mottl’s plans included renovating the existing building and serving light meals, beer, wine and liquor plus offering live entertainment. A petition circulated in a six-block radius collected 87 signatures of approval. Only three parties were opposed.

32 YEARS AGO (1990): The Dunamos lost their first game of the season in flag football, 20 to 13. Top scorer against the Dunamos was Karam Parsad who made two outstanding catches down the sidelines for major scores. Clark Rasmussen added another in the first half to cap the team’s touchdown scoring, adding two punted singles in the second. Dunamos quarterback Rick Barker hit Sam Blacklock for the team’s only offensive touchdown. Referees made a slight error and timed the quarters 15 minutes instead of 20. The game was hotly contested and full of action. It provided a lot of excitement for local fans.

16 YEARS AGO (2006): The investigation of the Sept. 9 fire that destroyed a home on Scott Road turned up a few details with 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Darrell Blades saying they had found the point of origin. “It started in one of the bedrooms in the basement and we consider the fire to be suspicious,” he said. Officials said they were still looking into what caused the fire and the investigation would continue. Blade said due to the intensity of the flames, it required 23 firefighters from 108 Mile, 100 Mile and Lone Butte who took five hours to bring the fire under control, adding that the future of the house was in the control of the insurance company.

