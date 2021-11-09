ARCHIVES: In 1981 a local dispute caused a province-wide BC Hydro walkout

40 YEARS AGO (1981): A dispute between local members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and BC Hydro led to a province-wide walkout. BC Hydro manager Gar Moorman said the dispute originated after BC Hydro hired a non-union contractor to do a job in 100 Mile House. Moorman said 12 men walked off the job in 100 Mile while 1,200 walked off in solidarity province-wide, with only workers on Vancouver Island not joining the protest. Following the walkout, top union leaders and management were set to meet in Vancouver to resolve the issue.

30 YEARS AGO (1991): The RCMP was enraged by a man’s “sheer stupidity” following an unsuccessful all-day search in the Hendrix Lake area. The Burnaby man had come to the area to hunt with a friend when they split up, both agreeing to meet later in a specific location. When the man failed to appear, the authorities were contacted and a search began. Staff Sgt. Cliff Lindsay said RCMP was preparing for an aerial search when they called the missing man’s residence and discovered he’d returned home without telling anyone, including his hunting partner.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Three South Cariboo residents were surprised to learn they had all come to Canada on the same boat. Following the end of World War II, Margaretta Furer, Horst Stock, and Adrian Messner all chose to leave war-ravaged Europe for the promise of Canada. The trio departed on MS Fairsea in 1951, arriving on Nov. 11, and all settled in 100 Mile House years later. Stock and Furrer, who were 21 and 19 at the time, couldn’t recall if they met one another but said this coincidence proves how small the world really is.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): After a few years of false starts, most Canim Lake residents finally had access to high-speed internet. This came after ABC Communications installed a new repeater to provide homes from Eagle Creek to the Canim Lake Band with 4G Wimax Internet services. ABC spent several years upgrading internet services around 100 Mile House after purchasing 100 Mile Netshop and Computersmith, two small-scale local internet service providers. ABC Communications vice president Falko Kadenbach said his company invested $500,000 into projects across the Cariboo.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House