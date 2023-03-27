ARCHIVES: Gas prices drop to 49 cents a litre in 1996

In 1996 a week-long gas price war led to gas stations along Highway 97 lowering the price of gas to 49 cents a liter giving motorists a break at the pump. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)

36 YEARS AGO (1987): A Lower Mainland proposal to truck garbage to a landfill near 70 Mile House was halted by newly appointed environmental minister Bruce Strachan, despite his waste management branch issuing a permit to Continental Environmental Service to go ahead with the project. Strachan said he made his decision due to the opposition of two local MLAs and several members of the 70 Mile community. Cariboo MLA Neil Vant said he was delighted by this move, noting it rendered the permit useless.

27 YEARS AGO (1996): 100 Mile motorists came out as victors during a week-long gas price war. All eight of the gas stations along Highway 97 took turns lowering their gas prices in a bid to attempt to attract new customers. While the price mostly stayed around 54.9 cents a litre, when one station dropped it to 49.9 cents a litre the rest of the stations were forced to follow suit. Chevron spokesman Jim Brown likened the war to kids competing to see who can hold their breath the longest underwater.

18YEARS AGO (2005): 100 Mile Fire Rescue’s new training centre was set to open by May of 2005. Fire chief Darrell Blades said construction up on Exeter Road was proceeding well, with several roads and foundations already laid. Blades said this training centre would not only allow 100 Mile firefighters to receive their training but also attract firefighters from out of town. The project cost $227,000 and included a multilevel burn building, a classroom and a 100,000-gallon well for fire suppression.

9 YEARS AGO (2014): A group of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students received a $1,500 Youth Initiative Grant from United Way. The grant was provided to fund a pride awareness week at the school for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Grade 12 student Josie Jaegar, who led the effort, said most people were ignorant of who LGBTQIA+ people were. Jaegar said the best way to promote tolerance was to educate people through workshops and openness.

