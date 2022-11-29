ARCHIVES: Full steam ahead on seniors centre

40 YEARS AGO (1982): A front-end loader stolen from a logging site near Hendrix Lake was recovered by RCMP in Lillooet. The loader belonged to Bill Boyes of Forest Grove. 100 Mile House RCMP Constable John Hamilton said the machine had been found on Sept. 29. A Lillooet man, Bon Warner, was charged with being in possession of stolen property and was scheduled to appear in court Nov. 25. Hamilton said the loader had been recovered through “a little bit of luck.” Warner was also charged with operating an illegal still.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): 100 Mile Rotary Club purchased the land the seniors’ activity centre was to be built on pushing the project to the next phase. The sale price was $60,000. Society spokesperson Molly Robinsonestamates the 3000 square foot building is going to cost a total of $300,000 and the society was well on its way to raising the amount. “Now that we’ve got the land, we’ve finally got something in sight that people can see,” said Robinson.They estimated there were around 1000 seniors in the area. Construction was scheduled to start in the spring.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Chief District Administrator Dianne Lawson said the Cariboo Regional District had raised some issues with the idea of the South Cariboo establishing a commercial airline. The district has conducted a survey with local businesses prior to this regarding a market for local air service to and from Vancouver. The District of 100 Mile, Canadian Western Airlines and the 108 South Cariboo Airport Commission were to discuss the issue. The CRD sits on the commission. Lawson did not believe there were any navigational or safety issues but the process had to be followed.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Organizer Jamie Hughes said a campaign to build a water park in downtown 100 Mile House began with a penny drive that raised $1325. More fundraising and applying for grants were underway as cost estimates were $90-$400,000 to build the park. The park would provide hours of fun for local families with children. “We have a beautiful small community but we are lacking in activities for our youth.” It could attract tourism and would appeal to professionals with young families thinking of moving to the area.

