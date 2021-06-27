ARCHIVES: Family photos from 1884 found in 2001

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A collection of family photos from as far back as 1884 were found in the Upper Houseman Road area. The photos were from various eras but seemed to depict a family from East Germany up until the 1970s. The 28 photos were turned in to the CKBX radio station, which made an effort to find the owners by spreading the story over the airwaves. With no one coming forward, the station was preparing to turn them over to the RCMP.

15 YEARS AGO (2006): Clay “Big Thunder” Peters was still determined to make his boxing debut at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, even after his opponent Marcello Aravena was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder. Peters, who aimed to be the heavy-weight champion of the world, said he was disappointed Aravena had been arrested as he felt he would have been a good measuring stick for future opponents. Aravena was arrested in connection to a case involving eight men with links to the Bandidos motorcycle gang found dead in Shedden, Ont. Peters instead was up against Meryl Sijon out of Spokane, Wash.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): By dumb luck or a fortunate twist of fate a resident of the area was saved by four young Sheridan Lake men who decided to drive along the gas pipeline to Lone Butte on their way home. Sean Ruscheinsky and his friends were out at 4 a.m. on June 12 when they came upon an overturned ATV with legs sticking out from under it. Jumping out of their truck they found a man who, while alive, had facial damage and trouble staying awake. Ruscheinsky and his friends used their sweaters to keep him warm and called emergency services, who airlifted the man out with injuries and a bad case of hypothermia.

5 YEARS AGO (2016): Hundreds of photos were taken of the community when a Chinese delegation arrived in 100 Mile House – the second stop on a tour of the Gold Rush Trail organized by the Cariboo Regional District and the MCC Elite Club. CRD chair AL Richmond said they’d been working with the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China for the last four years to make it happen. The goal was to promote Chinese tourism and investment in the South Cariboo.

