ARCHIVES: Employees of the Bank of Montreal and their spouses bowled for charity on Sept. 29

Although serious fundraising was done by Bank of Montreal employees and their spouses, the actual bowling was anything but. (100 Mile Free Press - Oct. 11, 1995)

36 YEARS AGO (1986): The 108 Mile Ranch property owners association requested a dogcatcher but the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) wasn’t ready to give a green light on the idea due to the pricing. The association estimated an annual budget of just over $15,000 but the CRD vice chairman said: “it may be wishful thinking.” The estimate was for 37 dogs a year. Director Al Richmond suggested legislation wasn’t strong enough regarding dog control and a series of fines should be looked into making the offender responsible rather than taxpayers as a whole.

27 YEARS AGO (1995): Employees of the Bank of Montreal and their spouses bowled for charity on Sept. 29. The group donated the time, raising $400 for a new X-ray machine at the 100 Mile House hospital. “Shirley (of Big Country Lanes who donated the lanes for the evening) has been great,” said event organizer Christine Nadeau. Most had never bowled before but a good time was had by all. Later in the evening, serious bowling was replaced by more fun versions such as on your knees, backwards and with your eyes closed.

18 YEARS AGO (2004): The family of hospitalized school trustee Phil Gabel got financial relief thanks to a group of enthusiastic kids at 108 Mile Elementary school. Led by teachers Sherri Campsall and Barb Macleod the leadership class came up with some creative fundraising efforts and brought in over $40 with an elaborate coin toss device. They also planned to have an ice cream eating contest that did not allow the use of hands or cutlery. There was a 25-cent admission fee for the expectedly messy event.

9 YEARS AGO (2013): South Cariboo Health Foundation (SCHF) co-ordinator, M-J Cousins, said from October to January people could sponsor a star for a $50 donation to be lit up in front of the hospital. Cousins said the event intended to create an annual signature event to help raise funds for the hospital and enhance the quality of care in the community and to host a celebration event the entire community could take part in. The Light Up celebration was held in the hospital parking lot with hot chocolate and entertainment for all. Donors received an ornamental Christmas star.