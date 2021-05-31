ARCHIVES: Convict attempts to steal Greyhound Bus in 1989

Free Press Archives

32 YEARS AGO (1989): RCMP prevented a convict from hijacking a bus in 100 Mile House. Clyde Joel Wright, of the Kent Institute, was on early release when he attempted to steal a Greyhound bus with 30 passengers on board. After assaulting the driver, he was arrested by police before he could put the bus in gear. In custody, Wright used human waste to short out the station’s electrical system and was made to clean up his cell, although heat and air conditioning was knocked out for a day. It was anticipated he would be returned to Kent.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): Liberal MLA Walt Cobb conceded the May 17 election in favour of BC NDP candidate Charlie Wyse after the completion of a recount. The recount was triggered when Wyse was found to be leading Cobb by only one vote. However, after the recount, Cobb was found to be trailing his opponent by 114 votes and said while he was personally disappointed, he accepted the decision of the people of Cariboo. Cariboo South was one of seven electoral districts that held recounts after the May 17 election, each one costing the province $5,000.

8 YEARS AGO (2013): After maturing to adulthood, Bart the black bear was ready to be released back into his home near Clinton. Rescued as a cub by Conservation Officers from 100 Mile House after his mother was killed, Bart was sent to be raised at the Northern Wildlife Shelter (NWLS) in Smithers. Bart was one of 32 bears, 29 black bears and three grizzlies that were released into the wild in 2013. This high volume of bears led to NWLS fundraising $7,040 to cover the cost of releasing them back into their respective homes.

4 YEARS AGO (2017): Bikers were hard at work rebuilding the Slope Line Bike Park after vandals destroyed it. The reconstruction was helped by donations from the community, including a $500 donation from a Williams Lake family. The work was especially urgent as the park needed to be ready by May 19 for a memorial bike jam for Tyler Tenning a frequent user of the park who passed away in April of 2017 in a rollover. Tiffany Simard and Ron Myhre, whose son Aiden Myhre was friends with Tenning, said they decided to donate the money in memory of the young man.


Most Read